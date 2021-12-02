Operation Christmas Tree: North Bay non-profit gives away free trees to those in need

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – During the pandemic, a North Bay family formed a non-profit to kindle the holiday spirit.

This year, they continue to give away a free Christmas tree for those who can’t afford one.

They can cost a pretty penny, upwards of $100 depending on where you live. Then add on the ornaments.

Last year, parents Jesse and Tory Crowler in Sonoma County decided to start their own tradition gifting these trees.

What started as less than a dozen tree giveaways, has grown to 1,000 trees this year.

With the help of volunteers, the non-profit ‘Operation Christmas Tree’ is fully decorating these trees, making them available for delivery within the county lines or pick up — Someone as far as Sacramento drove up to get their tree on Thursday.

Along with a full-time job, the Crowder’s, their kid, and the community are working weekends this month to make it all happen, but the founder says it’s worth the effort.

To apply for a tree, visit the Operation Christmas Tree website.

A pick-up location will be sent to the applicant directly.

If you want to donate you can do so on the website too, they are also in need of delivery drivers.

Volunteers are always needed.