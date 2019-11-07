Operations resume at NuStar amid ongoing Cal/OSHA investigation

CROCKETT (KRON) – Operations are resuming at NuStar Energy facility Thursday amid Cal/OSHA’s ongoing investigation.
This comes after the Oct. 15 explosion and fire that destroyed thousands of gallons of fuel.
According to officials, Cal/OSHA lifted its order prohibiting use of the facility on Thursday, Oct. 31.
NuStar Energey notified Cal/OSHA on Tuesday that it began the process to resume operations.
The investigation remains ongoing, Cal/OSHA said, to determine whether NuStar violated any state workplace safety and health regulations, and to investigate the cause of the explosion.
