Operations resume at NuStar amid ongoing Cal/OSHA investigation

CROCKETT (KRON) – Operations are resuming at NuStar Energy facility Thursday amid Cal/OSHA’s ongoing investigation.

This comes after the Oct. 15 explosion and fire that destroyed thousands of gallons of fuel.

According to officials, Cal/OSHA lifted its order prohibiting use of the facility on Thursday, Oct. 31.

NuStar Energey notified Cal/OSHA on Tuesday that it began the process to resume operations.

The investigation remains ongoing, Cal/OSHA said, to determine whether NuStar violated any state workplace safety and health regulations, and to investigate the cause of the explosion.

