Oprah is coming to the Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Chase Center announced on Wednesday that Oprah will be coming to San Francisco next year.

Oprah will be in the Bay on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 as part of her first national arena tour in 5 years.

The tour – Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus – will make stops in 9 U.S. cities starting January 2020.

According to the website, Oprah will “help motivate audiences across the country to make 2020 the year of renewal and celebrate all we are meant to be.”

The website also says that Oprah will be joined by “high profile guests,” but did not mention exactly who.

Tickets for Oprah’s tour stop at the Chase Center go on sale Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.

