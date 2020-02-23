Oprah stops in San Francisco to talk wellness on 2020 Vision tour

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The queen of media and all things motivation spent her Saturday in the Bay Area.

Oprah Winfrey’s 2020 Vision tour began on Jan. 4 and has stopped in several cities across the country every week since.

The San Francisco stop was number seven on the list.

The tour stop was held at Chase Center and is put on in collaboration with Weight Watchers.

The place was packed of course — and Oprah did her thing. She discussed goals for the new decade and urged those in attendance to make 2020 their year of transformation and triumph.

“I want all the women to sit down and I wanna see the men in the house,” Winfrey said.

“What my wish for you is that you leave with what you need,” she said. “I consider this tour to be a campaign for wellness.”

She’s about empowerment, inspiration, she’s about joy, unity.

Attendees who spent years watching the media mogul couldn’t believe they were in the presence of Oprah herself.

“This is my bucket list. I wanted to go to Chicago to see Oprah and never had the opportunity,” Terry Feeney said. “I’m so excited, I still can’t believe I’m here.”

Like many in the audience, Terry Feeney from Fairfield is a Weight Watchers member — she said Oprah sharing her own health journey inspired her to do the same.

“I can’t say enough about how she’s affected my life,” she said. “In more ways than one.”

And she’s not the only one.

“This is incredible,” Adron Bowles said. “It just really puts a period in my weight loss journey and empowering and loving myself again.”

The day-long event featured music, dancing and of course a conversation aimed at encouraging everyone to live a healthier, more abundant life.

“We want you to leave here today with a vision for a more whole connected life,” Winfrey said. “Focusing on what wellness means to you.”

Attendees went through several workbook exercises with Oprah to help them develop their 2020 action plan.

On each leg of the tour, Oprah brings out a special guest. Saturday’s was Kate Hudson.

Her next stop is Los Angeles where Jennifer Lopez will be joining her down there next Saturday.

Latest News Headlines: