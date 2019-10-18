Oracle CEO Mark Hurd dead at 62

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) – Mark Hurd, CEO of Oracle and former CEO of Hewlett-Packard, has died.

He was 62-years-old.

Larry Ellison, Oracle founder and chariman, confirmed Hurd’s death Friday on Hurd’s personal website.

“Mark was my close and irreplaceable friend, and trusted colleague,” Ellison said in a memo to Oracle employees. “Oracle has lost a brilliant and beloved leader who personally touched the lives of so many of us during his decade at Oracle. All of us will miss Mark’s keen mind and rare ability to analyze, simplify and solve problems quickly.”

According to CNN, Hurd took a leave of absence from Oracle about a month ago due to an unspecified medical reason.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest News Headlines: