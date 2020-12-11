Bay Area exodus: Oracle joins growing list of tech companies moving to Texas

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Oracle is the latest tech company to move its headquarters out of California, according to Bloomberg.

The company plans to relocate its headquarters from Redwood City, California to Austin, Texas.

The American multinational computer technology corporation sells database software and technology, cloud engineered systems and enterprise software products.

Earlier this week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced he moved from California to Texas to be near a new factory Tesla is building outside Austin.

And the Golden State lost another giant when Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that Hewlett Packard Enterprises, which is currently headquartered in San Jose, is relocating to Spring, Texas.