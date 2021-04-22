Oracle Park has a special offer for fully vaccinated fans

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — COVID-conscious baseball fans can get some extra peace of mind while watching the Giants at Oracle Park with a new special offer.

The stadium already requires a negative COVID-19 test result for all visitors ages 12 and up, or proof of being fully vaccinated.

But now, for an extra benefit, fans who are fully vaccinated will get their own special seating section.

This offer allows the stadium to welcome about 1,000 additional fans per game, and “significantly more” fans in May, according to an Oracle Park spokesperson.

A person is considered fully vaccinated once it has been two weeks since their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer shot, or two weeks since the one dose of Johnson & Johnson.

Anyone who is fully vaccinated should bring a paper or electronic copy of their completed vaccination card to the game.

The ballpark will have more than one of these vaccinated sections throughout. They open on Thursday evening.

All visitors, regardless of vaccination status, are still required to keep their face masks on unless they are actively eating or drinking.