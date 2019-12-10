Oracle to move annual conference OpenWorld out of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – OCTOBER 22: Oracle co-founder and Chairman Larry Ellison delivers a keynote address during the Oracle OpenWorld on October 22, 2018 in San Francisco, California. The Oracle co-founder and Chairman kicked off the annual Oracle OpenWorld conference that runs through October 25th. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Oracle has decided to move its annual conference OpenWorld from San Francisco to Las Vegas.

An Oracle spokesperson confirmed the move to KRON4 Tuesday.

The spokesperson said in a statement that the company will continue to “enjoy a strong relationship” with the city.

Oracle currently owns the naming rights to the San Francisco Giants ballpark.

The statement did not provide a reason why the conference will be moved.

“Oracle is excited to offer a modern, state-of-the-art experience for attendees at Oracle OpenWorld and Code One 2020 in Las Vegas,” the statement says. “The city and its vast amenities are tailor-made for hosting large-scale events, and we look forward to bringing the industry’s most comprehensive technology and developer conference to America’s premier hospitality destination. Oracle continues to enjoy a strong relationship with the City of San Francisco and partners such as the San Francisco Giants and the Golden State Warriors. We look forward to working with our longstanding counterparts in San Francisco on future events.”

Check back for updates on this developing story

LATEST NEWS HEADLINES: