Orange hue fades but air quality worsens across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Unlike Wednesday, the skies were not a moody orange, but instead a grayish white, visibility was limited, ash was all over cars and smoke made for another day of unhealthy air quality.

“It’s so thick and you feel it in your chest and it’s gross,” one woman said.

“That’s why I wear a double mask because one mask doesn’t work for the smoke,” a man said. “So I hope two will work better.”

In fact, air quality was worse on Thursday because a layer of fog that kept the smoke aloft wednesday dissipated.

“We lost our inversion protection and that means more mixing and all that smoke that’s been aloft is mixing down creating unhealthy readings today,” Bay Area Air Quality Management District Aaron Richardson said.

And while some people were still out and about, it’s definitely curtailing a number of activities.

“I won’t be running or biking or jogging in this weather.”

For some the unhealthy air, coupled with the fires, coupled with COVID-19 has all become too much.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District will decide Friday whether to extend the spare the air alerts. They say with all the smoke aloft, it’s very likely.

