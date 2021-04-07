Orange tier: Everything Contra Costa residents need to know

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – With Contra Costa County joining most of the Bay Area in the orange tier, KRON4’s Yoli Aceves has all the details on what that means for residents and businesses.

Indoor retail at full capacity

Indoor dining at 50% capacity

Places of worship at 50% capacity

Movie theaters at 50% capacity

Indoor gyms at 25% capacity

Wineries and breweries at 25% capacity indoors

Bars operate outdoors

House of Bagel owner Mary Selles is excited for what this means for her customers.

“We’re happy now that our customers can come in and be able to sit and dine,” Selles said. “We’re excited for the orange tier and going further and hope everyone around here prospers from that. Our elderly customers love to come in out of the cold or the heat and sit in here to enjoy their food.”

Solano County remains the only Bay Area County left in the red tier.