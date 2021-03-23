What’s opening in San Francisco in the orange tier

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco has moved into the orange tier and is loosening more COVID restrictions from Wednesday.

Mayor London Breed and Dr. Grant Colfax said reopening includes indoor offices, indoor recreation and expanding outdoor entertainment.

The businesses can begin to open at 8 a.m.

Some of the expansions under the orange tier are:

Expanding indoor dining to 50% capacity (from 25%)

Expanding retails store capacity to 100% (from 50%)

Expanding places of worship capacity to 50% (from 25%)

Expanding indoor gyms to 25% capacity (from 10%)

Non-essential offices open at 25% capacity

“Thanks to the continued efforts of San Franciscans to follow public health guidelines, along with our efforts to vaccinate people as quickly as we can, we’re at a place in our fight against this virus where we can continue to move forward with reopening San Francisco,” said Breed.

According to officials, April 1 will come with a resurgence of culture.

The city has a plan to resume outdoor arts, theater, and music performances and festivals for audiences of up to 50 people next month.

Officials say San Francisco is averaging 31 new cases a day.

“Our collective efforts have saved countless lives, but we are not ready to let our guard down just yet without more vaccine and the ongoing threat of variants that spread rapidly,” said Colfax. “We need to keep up the good work so that we can continue on this forward trajectory. Wear your masks, practice physical distancing, choose outdoor over indoor activities, get your vaccine when you are eligible and, as some of us head back into our workspaces, remember to get tested if you experience any symptoms and stay home if you are sick.”

As of Tuesday, nearly 40% of San Francisco’s population has received the first dose of vaccine. However, full protection for those who got the Moderna or Pfizer shots doesn’t happen until two weeks after the second dose.

Here is a full list of what’s allowed in San Francisco starting Wednesday:

The following activities may be reopened:

Offices Indoor non-essential offices of 20 or more employees may reopen at up to 25% capacity, including meeting and conference rooms at 25% (though use of conference rooms should be minimized). Indoor offices of fewer than 20 employees must reduce their capacity to whatever allows for required 6 feet of physical distancing between employees at all times.

Indoor family entertainment Indoor bowling alleys, mini golf, pool halls, and other family entertainment where individuals may readily maintain at least 6 feet of distance may open up to 25% capacity with groups consisting of members of one household. Concessions are allowed following indoor dining rules in a separate room or with 12 feet of space from other activities.

Indoor recreation Indoor recreational facilities may open to 25% capacity up to 100 people. Up to 12 participants from up to 3 households may participate in low-contact indoor recreation (and from up to 4 households in the case of indoor tennis and pickleball). Indoor organized sports for youth and adults may resume with stable groups of up to 16 participants, with no household limitation. For moderate- or high-contact sport involving middle school, high school or adult participants, regular testing and a COVID-19 prevention plan must be in place. Elementary age children may not participate in moderate or high contact sports. Spectators are not allowed in any context except the necessary supervision of children in youth sports. Adults may only participate in up to two organized activities at a time, and only one activity if it is a moderate- or high-contact sport. Youth may only participate in one organized indoor activity at a time. Competitions may only occur in county or with teams from adjacent counties (i.e., Marin, San Mateo, and Alameda) in an equal or less restrictive tier. Consistent with State guidelines, travel for out of state tournaments may not take place. Indoor ice hockey, wrestling, and water polo remain prohibited.

Indoor gatherings Up to 12 people from 3 households may gather in a private residence, with face coverings and with ventilation measures and distancing urged. Such gatherings are discouraged unless they are gatherings with vaccinated individuals consistent with CDC guidelines. If possible gatherings should take place outdoors.

Outdoor bars, breweries, wineries and distilleries Bars, breweries, wineries and distilleries may open for outdoor, seated table service of up to 6 people at a table without the provision of a meal. Guests may not mingle between tables. Indoor bars, breweries and wineries without meal service remain closed.



The following activities may expand their operating capacity:

Dining Indoor dining at restaurants, bars serving meals, cafes and coffee shops, hotels, museums, and food courts in shopping malls may expand to 50% capacity up to 200 patrons. Table size may expand to up to 6 guests from up to 3 households. Service must end by 11:00 pm. Outdoor dining may remove restrictions of number of households seated at a table and may allow group reservations of up to two tables outdoors (12 people maximum). Tables remain limited to 6 guests. Tables may be seated outdoors for drink service only.

Gyms and Fitness Indoor gyms, fitness centers and climbing walls may expand to 25% capacity up to 100 patrons, including youth patrons under the age of 18. Group fitness classes including cardio may resume up to lesser of 25% capacity or 100 people. Indoor locker rooms and showers may open with the implementation of a DPH approved ventilation measure. Indoor sauna, steam rooms and hot tubs remain closed. The 25-person limitation to outdoor fitness classes is lifted as long as physical distancing between participants can be maintained.

Retail Stand-alone retail, shopping centers, low-contact retail services, equipment rental, financial institutions, laundromats, etc. may expand indoor customer capacity to 50%. Personnel may handle customer-supplied items such as reusable bags, jars, mugs, and other containers.

