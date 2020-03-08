ORDER: San Francisco bans events for 2 weeks due to coronavirus

Buildings stand in the skyline of downtown San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, May 7, 2015. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee will seek voter approval for the first housing bond since 1996 as his city becomes the least affordable U.S. housing market and uproar grows about gentrification fueled by the technology boom. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The City and County of San Francisco has banned events for two weeks due to concerns of the novel coronavirus through an order issued Saturday evening.

Effective as of Saturday, March 7, no City-owned facility can allow any non-essential group events from occurring.

The order is in effect for two weeks.

Such City-owned facilities can otherwise remain open for business during the duration of the order.

“This Order is issued on the basis of scientific evidence and best practices as currently known and available to protect vulnerable members of the public from avoidable risk of serious illness or death resulting from exposure to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The age, condition, and health of a significant portion of the population of the City and County of San Francisco (the “City”) places them at risk for serious health complications, including death, from COVID-19.” Tomas J. Aragon, MD, Health Officer of the City and County of San Francisco

Violation or failure to comply with this order will lead to a misdemeanor punishable by fine, imprisonment or both.

You can read the full order here.

