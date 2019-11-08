Oregon man arrested in San Rafael for commercial burglary, car theft, other charges

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — San Rafael police responded to a call from a victim who had their wallet stolen at an auto repair shop.

The victim told police that the suspect entered through the open garage and then stole the wallet and a set of key from a work desk before fleeing in a black Audi sedan.

A responding officer located and stopped the suspect in the area of Kerner Boulevard and Marin Court.

Once the officer stepped out of his car, the suspect sped away.

The officer tried to catch up to the car, but lost it in the area of Fairfax Street and Canal Street.

A perimeter was being set up when another officer saw the vehicle enter onto northbound US-101 at a high speed.

Police say due to traffic, the vehicle was able to escape.

A third officer located the suspect vehicle and attempted to catch up.

The suspect was reportedly driving at more than 100 mph, and began to drive recklessly, putting the public and the officer’s safety at risk.

The pursuit ended, and the suspect was last seen headed towards Manuel T. Freitas Parkway.

A few minutes later, a witness called police after seeing the suspect exit the vehicle and walk towards the offices at the top of the hill with a gun or some other object in his hand.

Officers responded and found the abandoned vehicle.

A hatchet was found inside the vehicle, along with evidence showing the vehicle was possibly from Oregon.

A detective located the suspect returning to the car, when officers began to contact him.

The suspect, identified as Gonzalo Luna-Hernandez, attempted to discard the stolen wallet behind a bush, but actually discarded his own wallet.

Luna-Hernandez was taken into custody without further incident.

SRPD detectives determined the suspect vehicle was stolen from a car dealership in Clackamas County, Oregon.

Luna-Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail on felony and misdemeanor charges which included: commercial burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, evading officers with wanton disregard for public safety, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended Oregon driver’s license.