Organization helping those experiencing violence at home during shelter-in-place

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – While shelter at home orders are necessary to slow the spread of the coronavirus, it’s not the safest environment for some, specifically those experiencing violence at home.

Like many other community organizations, “Next Door Solutions to Domestic Violence” in San Jose says they’re seeing domestic violence escalate.

With stay at home orders in place, survivors of domestic violence are at an increased risk of danger by their abusers.

“There are a lot of concerns we have at this time, you know because basically these victims are at the scene of the crime. There still is abuse and violence happening,” Esther Peralez-Dieckmann said.

Esther Peralez-Dieckmann is the executive director at Next Door Solutions to Domestic Violence.

She says they’re seeing domestic violence rise within the community.

“It’s escalating because of the underlying factors, when people lose employment when money becomes scarce, when they don’t have their basic needs met. Those are all stress factors that can exacerbate and increase violent behavior in people who already have issues with power and control over other people,” Peralez-Dieckmann said.

While abuse is escalating, Peralez-Dieckmann says calls to their 24 hour crisis line decreased because victims are now at home with their abusers more often, making it difficult to reach out.

“Survivors are doing what they always do which is try to survive,” Peralez-Dieckmann said.

Peralez-Dieckmann encourages survivors to reach out when it’s safe to do so.

She says Next Door Solutions’ emergency shelter is still open and operating with modifications to maintain social distancing.

“We could normally take up to 19 people. We try to keep that a little lower so we can space people apart and the hotel motel system for us is a way we can manage additional people,” Peralez-Dieckmann said.

Next Door Solutions also provides counseling and therapy, over the phone or virtually.

They also have resources for rental assistance and housing placements.

