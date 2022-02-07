Orinda BART Station closed after person hit, killed by train

ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) – The Orinda BART station is closed after a person died, according to BART officials.

Around 4:40 p.m., BART officials reported that trains were not stopping at the Orinda Station following a major medical emergency.

Officials said that a person in the trackway had been struck by a train and was later pronounced dead.

They say no foul play is suspected.

As of 5:50 p.m., the station remained closed and there were 20-minute delays.

No other details have been reported at this time.

