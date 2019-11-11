Orinda community gathers for vigil to honor 5 killed in Halloween shooting

ORINDA (KRON) – People in Orinda gathered Sunday night for a vigil to pay respect to the five people who were killed in the Halloween shooting.

Orinda residents huddled, sang and prayed for the five people who lost their lives at a Halloween party.

They were all shot and killed at an Airbnb mansion party.

“Our heart break for these young people who lost their lives,” a woman said.

“The sadness is of course still there and will always be there for the victims and their families who have lost people in this terrible, terrible tragedy,” another woman said.

Police has not revealed what or if any progress has been made as they look for the gunman.

They released no suspect description.

The city of Orinda is considering banning short term rentals, but the night was about paying respect to those killed.

Their names read followed by the bell.

“We wanted to say their names and while we can never bring them back, we want their families to know that we are so horribly sorry this has happened,” a woman said. “We are heartbroken for those families and we don’t know what to do but we tried to offer a moment of comfort tonight.”

Airbnb has agreed to pay for funerals for the victims.