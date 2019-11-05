Orinda considers Airbnb ban after deadly shooting

ORINDA (KRON) – City leaders here in Orinda will be discussing the future of Airbnb including a proposal to put a temporary ban on short-term rentals.

This comes after the deadly Halloween party that killed five people.

The manhunt for the killer or killers who opened fire at this Airbnb on Halloween continues.

Police say on the night of the shooting there were more than 100 people at the rental house when shots rang out.

There were first reports of noise complaints by nearby neighbors and then police received reports of a shooting.

Three people died on the scene and two people later died at the hospital.

As the city of Orinda debates the future of Airbnb tonight – the CEO of Airbnb is also changing some policies in an effort to crack down on party houses.

A statement from Airbnb reads:

“Starting today we are banning party houses and We are redoubling our efforts to combat unauthorized parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct, including conduct that leads to the terrible events we saw in Orinda.”

It’s still unclear how the company will define a house party.

The Airbnb here in Orinda had already banned parties and had a maximum occupancy permit of 13 people, the reservation set for Halloween booked it for 12 people.

It will be interesting to see how the company can predict if the listing will be used for a party.

In the meantime Orinda city leaders are taking matters into their own hands after last week’s shooting.

Tonight the meeting will begin with city council members taking a moment of silence for the Halloween party victims.

Then they will discuss the current short-term rental ordinance where city council will hear more about a potential temporary ban on Airbnb.

Latest News Headlines: