Orinda house where 5 shot, killed was advertised for large parties: complaint

ORINDA (KRON) – We’re learning new details about the house where five people were shot and killed during a Halloween party.

A complaint filed with the city back in February shows the owner advertised the house on Airbnb for large parties of up to 30 guests, charging $800 daily.

An email also showed city leaders thanking the homeowners for amending their ad so it no longer included the 30 guest-threshold.

An Orinda official says the February complaint was the last one received until a noise complaint came in about an hour before the shooting.

No arrests have yet been made.

