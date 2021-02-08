Orinda school district set to reopen

ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) – “I think we are all very excited to see students back in the classrooms,” Orinda Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Carolyn Seaton said.

Finally, after a nearly year-long battle against COVID-19, with the positivity rate expected to drop, per county health guidelines to 25 per 100,000, the Orinda Union School District can bring children back it into the classroom.

“It’s hard not get emotional. Distance learning is not the same as being in person,” Dr. Seaton said.

She says per protocol, it will not be the same as right before the pandemic shuttered schools.

“We are following all the guidelines, 6 feet apart in classrooms, filters, air purifiers, doors open when possible. We also have a mandatory mask-wearing rule.”

She added, nothing is perfect, and asked all to be patient as this step unfolds.

“Never again, will we take for granted teaching in person. That is the lesson here.”

The in-person plan will follow a detailed hybrid with cohorts on alternating days, and continued distance learning if families choose.