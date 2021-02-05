Orinda schools could reopen as early as next week

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Orinda Union School District plans to welcome some grade levels back to campus in a hybrid model next week — but not as early as the school district had hoped.

The Orinda Union School District could possibly welcome T-K through 6th grade students back to campuses as early as Thursday, if Contra Costa County’s COVID-19 case rates continue trending down.

“Because we’re in the purple risk tier right now, even a school with an approved COVID safety plan, cannot reopen K-6th until the adjusted case rate is less than 25 per 100,000 for five straight days,” Paul Leung, with Contra Costa Health Services said.

Right now, the adjusted case rate stands at 25.2, which Leung says is still too high.

He supports schools with reopening guidance for Contra Costa Health Services.

“The five straight says is calendar days, and a school could open on the sixth day after five straight days of being under 25 per 100k in the community,” Leung said.

The hybrid in-person instruction reopening plan submitted by the Orinda Union School District has not yet been approved by the county public health department.

The district is also awaiting a green-light from the California Department of Public Health.

“As of now, the public health department here in Contra Costa County has not identified a deficiency,” Leung said.

Leung says both the state and the county have until the end of business Monday to approve the plan or request changes.

In order for the Orinda Union School District’s seventh and eighth graders to get approval to return to class.

The county must remain in the red tier for five consecutive days.