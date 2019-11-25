Orinda shooting suspect in court

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On Monday one of the men arre4sted in the deadly Halloween party shooting in Orinda will be in court.

Domico Dones is facing two felonies – one as a felon in possession of a firearm and another as a felon in possession of ammunition.

He was arrested last Thursday.

The weapon was linked to other Bay Area shootings, authorities said.

Dones has not been charged in connection with the attack in Orinda.

Frederick Johnson was also arrested last week.

A total of 5 people were arrested in connection with the shooting – but no one has been charged.

Five people were killed when the shooting happened at an Airbnb rental home on Oct. 31.

There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

