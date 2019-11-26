Orinda shooting suspect pleads not guilty to felonies

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man arrested following the deadly Halloween party shooting in Orinda is pleading not guilty.

Domico Dones was in court Monday and pleaded not guilty to two felonies.

He was arrested last Thursday as part of police raids and arrests in connection with the Orinda shooting.

His weapon was linked to other Bay Area shootings, according to authorities.

Dones has not been charged in connection with the attack in Orinda that left 5 people dead.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

