REDWOOD CITY (BCN) — Three baby house finches that were orphaned in a nest built inside an equestrian helmet were rescued this week in Redwood City, according to the Peninsula Humane Society/SPCA.

A concerned resident called the humane society on Sunday after it appeared the nestlings had been abandoned.

“The parents had built the nest inside the helmet, and unfortunately the parents did not return to the nest for a number of days, leaving the birds orphaned,” said spokesperson Buffy Martin Tarbox.

Although the birds are known to nest in building openings and outdoor decorations, “this is the first time we’ve seen a pair of breeding House Finches build a nest in a helmet,” according to Tarbox.

Rescue staff brought the baby birds, estimated to be about three weeks old, in their helmet nest to the Peninsula Humane Society/SPCA Wildlife Care Center in Burlingame.

The nestlings will be cared for until they are old enough to survive on their own, and then they will be returned to the wild, Tarbox said.

“Thankfully someone spotted the vulnerable parentless baby birds and contacted us for help,” Tarbox said. “There is no possible way the trio of nestlings could have survived on their own.”

House finches are native to the Bay Area, and have a melodious warbling song. They are common sights at backyard bird feeders.