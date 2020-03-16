‘Other Goose’ homeschooling offers free curriculum during quarantine

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — For many students across the Bay Area, this week begins the start of no on-campus classes.

While most schools are working to provide online instruction with teachers — some districts have only been able to provide take home packets — which means kids and their parents are shifting to home schooling.

To help get parents through this uncertain time, “Other Goose” homeschooling program has decided to offer three weeks of free curriculum.

“The program will generate a custom curriculum for your child. I think this is a really unique opportunity for the traditional school community and the home school community to come together. We’re all here for the same reasons, we want to support our kids and we want to engage them and enrich them, so anyway we can do so we want to be a part of that,” Founder Erin Loechner said.

Loechner created Other Goose as she became a homeschool mother herself. The program provides curriculum for children aged 2-7 years old.

