Otis the Pug found safe after being stolen in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A wonderful update – Otis the Pug’s owner says her dog has been returned after he was stolen from a San Francisco apartment.

Kelly Fitch posted on Instagram Thursday morning, “WE GOT HIM. I’m speechless. Shaking. Emotional. The man who found him is the angel we all prayed for and I can’t even to describe what he did to make this happen. A complete stranger who owed me nothing gave me my entire world back and jumped through hoops to get him off the streets and back to me. I will update more later- at the vet now making sure he’s ok. THANK YOU to every single person who searched/shared/commented/hung flyers/and dropped everything to help me. I have no words.”

The popular Instagram dog known on the ‘gram as @OtisthePugSF has over 18,000 followers.

A $15,000 reward was being offered for Otis’ safe return.

Latest News Headlines: