Otis the Pug found safe after being stolen in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A wonderful update – Otis the Pug’s owner says her dog has been returned after he was stolen from a San Francisco apartment.
Kelly Fitch posted on Instagram Thursday morning, “WE GOT HIM. I’m speechless. Shaking. Emotional. The man who found him is the angel we all prayed for and I can’t even to describe what he did to make this happen. A complete stranger who owed me nothing gave me my entire world back and jumped through hoops to get him off the streets and back to me. I will update more later- at the vet now making sure he’s ok. THANK YOU to every single person who searched/shared/commented/hung flyers/and dropped everything to help me. I have no words.”
The popular Instagram dog known on the ‘gram as @OtisthePugSF has over 18,000 followers.
A $15,000 reward was being offered for Otis’ safe return.
Latest News Headlines:
- Family of man fatally shot by Walnut Creek police files civil rights lawsuit against city
- All 34 Southern California boat fire victims identified
- Police investigating second report of rape at Sonoma State University in less than a month
- Democratic debate: Fiery exchanges over costs of health care
- ‘I was shocked’: Dismissed juror in Ghost Ship trial speaks out on Harris’ acquittal