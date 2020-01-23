‘Our faith never wavers’: Santa Clara ‘Gold Rushers’ club prepares for 49ers Super Bowl

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — Lisa Santillan has so many 49er memories she totes them around in a wagon, and boy is she pumped up about her team.

“This is so incredible, I can’t believe it, it’s insane,” she said.

A co-founder of the Santa Clara Goldrushers Booster Club, Santillan says she and the other boosters are long time members of the 49er faithful.

“My faith has never wavered in this team. We’ve been season ticket holders for 25 years and our faith never wavers,” Santillan said.

Santillan Showed KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe some of the memorabilia and autographed photos she has collected through the years.

There’s one with her favorite player Jerry Rice. There’s one with Steve Young. She also met and spoke highly of the late Dwight Clark.

“He was just an everyday guy, really, what you saw was what you got,” she said.

Still a little hoarse from cheering on Sunday, Santillan was quick to give credit where credit is due, hailing the current 49ers team as among the best she’s seen and she has seen a lot.

“I can’t say enough about it. Kyle built the team and we’re finally getting to the point where we can get back to the Super Bowl,” Santillan said.

From the beads around her neck, to a Jerry Rice hat, to the football given only to the most faithful of fans, Santillan is the real deal.

She might not make it to the Super Bowl this time but she and the other Goldrushers will make their voices heard just the same.

“You’re going to hear me all the way to Florida,” Santillan said.