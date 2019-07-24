‘Our hearts are broken’: Community remembers Clovis man killed in San Francisco crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KSEE) – A Clovis man is dead and his wife is in critical condition after they were hit by a car in San Francisco.

39-year-old Benjamin Dean and his wife Kelly have been married for just a few years, both worked for Fresno County. Their boss telling us the social services department is heartbroken.

Neighbors say residents on the street they lived on, are grieving.

“It’s a sad day for Miami Avenue,” says Mickenzy Oneal, a neighbor who lives across the street from the Dean’s.

The couple was visiting San Francisco over the weekend. It’s believed they were celebrating their wedding anniversary.

Oneal says she was shattered when she heard about the tragedy.

“Heartbreaking, I mean my heart instantly dropped knowing it was somebody just so close to home, that it’s people we know, people from here,” she expressed.

According to police, the two were walking down a sidewalk near San Francisco’s Union Square, when police say the driver of this rented Tesla, who they identified as 21-year-old Vallejo resident Kelsey Mariah Cambridge, blew through the light — got broadsided by a mini-cooper, lost control, hitting the Dean’s.

“It’s very unfortunate that they were just up there trying to celebrate a good time,” says Oneal.

Startling new information about the investigation, we were told investigators are looking at the car’s “computer chip.” Police say it will tell them if the car was in “self-driving mode” at the time of the crash.

Both Benjamin and Kelly worked for Fresno County Department of Social Services. Their co-workers are emotional over the news.

“Our prayers definitely go out to the family and friends of Benjamin,” says Oralia Gomez, deputy director for the Fresno County Department of Social Services.

She continued, “We’re grieving greatly at this time, we’re truly truly sorry, our hearts are broken right now, and keeping in our thoughts and prayers for the full and good recovery of his wife.”

Friends tell us Benjamin is a father to three teenage boys, Kelly is the stepmother.

Friends say the boys just lost their mom about a year ago after she died in her sleep from a stroke.

“Their lives are going to change now and their families,” Oneal expressed.

Friends tell us that Kelly may be transferred to a local hospital here in the Central Valley.

Investigators are also looking into the “dashcam video.” The driver is facing charges several charges, including vehicular manslaughter.