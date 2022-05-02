OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland United School District announced the resignation of District 6 Board Director Shanthi Gonzales Monday. Her resignation was effective immediately. OUSD did not list a reason for her departure.

“I will miss Shanthi’s dedication, courage, and effectiveness as a colleague and leader on the school board,” OUSD President Gary Yee said. “That service was always focused on building a better, more sustainable, more inclusive system of quality schools dedicated to the success of every student, no matter the personal and political costs.”

OUSD is now tasked with whether and how to fill Gonzales’ seat for the rest of her term, which expires in January 2023, it said in an email to the community. The board will discuss this in its next meeting on May 11.

Options include the Board appointing a replacement within 60 days or calling for a special election. A special election would mean costs incurred by the district.

On Friday, April 29, Oakland teachers went on strike to protest the closure and merging of 11 schools. One teacher told KRON4 that he feels for the students whose schools will be closed, as the change will force some of them to walk through crime-ridden streets to get to a school farther from home.