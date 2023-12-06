(KRON) — Teachers with the Oakland Unified School District teachers will hold a Teach for Palestine teach-in on Wednesday afternoon discussing the Israel-Hamas war for kindergarten to high school senior students.

The school district has asked teachers not to take sides in the matter and has not sanctioned the event. It is unclear how many teachers will participate in the teach-in. Teachers who will participate in the teach-in have been put on notice by the school district.

The Oakland School District released a statement regarding the classes, “It is the job of educators to teach students how to think critically not to teach them what to think. We are reminding all educators of their responsibility to adhere to the principles of education and to keep their personal beliefs out of the classroom.”

In October, the Oakland Education Association posted a statement of support for Palestine on social media. However, the association received backlash. The association later clarified its statement to condemn both anti-semitism and Islamophobia.

According to the Oakland Education Association’s curriculum, the teachings are divided into class grades: kindergarten through third grade, third through fifth grade, middle school, and high school. There are also extended lessons, social-emotional resources, art, and films.

The upper-level elementary students (third through fifth grade) will begin the lesson with a 50-minute presentation with topics, such as Palestine’s geographic location, the definition of Zionism and human rights, and media literacy regarding Arab stereotypes.

Middle school students start their lesson plan with colonialism regarding Palestine and a PBS article discussing “excessive force” toward Palestinians, and poet Mahmoud Darmish and his poem “Prison Cell.”

The curriculum additionally has a social and emotional support guide for the students and teachers.