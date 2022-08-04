SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Ousted San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin won’t be running again for the position later this year, according to a tweet Thursday morning.

“I will not be running for office in 2022,” Boudin stated, saying he wants to put his family first as his young son is “on the verge of taking his first step and speaking his first word.”

Boudin, who was originally elected in 2019, was recalled by San Francisco voters June 7 amid concerns about his management of the office and his philosophy as a so-called “progressive prosecutor.” He was replaced by Mayor London Breed with Brooke Jenkins, a former assistant district attorney who quit the office the previous year over her own concerns with Boudin. Jenkins became the public face of the recall in the months prior to the vote.

Jenkins will be running in a special election this November to finish Boudin’s term. Just yesterday, Joe Alioto Veronese, a former police and fire commissioner and grandson of the late mayor, pulled papers to challenge Jenkins. There will be a regularly scheduled election in November 2023 for the 2024-2028 term.