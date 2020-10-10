Outdoor cinema returns in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Drive-in movie theaters are becoming increasingly popular during the coronavirus pandemic.

An outdoor cinema celebrated it’s opening night tonight in San Francisco.

Friday night’s event is a full house and it’s also the first time the Alemany Farmers Market has been turned into an outdoor cinema.

Organizers are so far happy with the response they’ve gotten as they’re working to bring the community together safely.

Cars fill the parking lot to catch local films on a big screen. It’s an experience bringing the Bernal Heights Community together safely.

Reservations for Friday’s event filled up quickly as people look for socially distanced ways to be entertained.

The pandemic has drawn people to find some normalcy in places like drive-ins.

It’s also a great opportunity for local filmmakers to show off their work.

Founders of the Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema say they’re glad to be back for a 17th season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next outdoor cinema event is set for October 16th. That’s subject to change depending on any further COVID-19 restrictions from the city.

