SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – All outdoor testing sites for COVID-19 in San Francisco will suspend walk-in appointments through the rest of the day, per recommendations from the National Weather Service, fire and public health departments.
This is due to the ongoing risk of lightning strikes across the Bay Area.
The following sites are suspending walk-in appointments:
- Embarcadero, Pier 30/32
- SOMA, 600 7th Street
- Excelsior, Pop-up Mobile Testing Site
These sites will also remain closed:
- Castro/Mission Health Clinic
- Potrero Hill Health Clinic
- Southeast Health Clinic
- Maxine Hall
The testing sites are expected to resume services on Tuesday, Aug. 18, but the city will monitor the weather conditions.
Latest Stories:
- Here’s a list of cooling centers open across Bay Area as heat wave continues
- ‘Horrifying’ data glitch skews key Iowa coronavirus metrics
- California’s 1st plague case in 5 years confirmed at Tahoe
- Outdoor COVID-19 testing sites in San Francisco temporarily suspend walk-ins due to lightning
- DMV closes early to conserve energy amid heat wave