Outdoor COVID-19 testing sites in San Francisco temporarily suspend walk-ins due to lightning

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – All outdoor testing sites for COVID-19 in San Francisco will suspend walk-in appointments through the rest of the day, per recommendations from the National Weather Service, fire and public health departments.

This is due to the ongoing risk of lightning strikes across the Bay Area.

The following sites are suspending walk-in appointments:

Embarcadero, Pier 30/32

SOMA, 600 7th Street

Excelsior, Pop-up Mobile Testing Site

These sites will also remain closed:

Castro/Mission Health Clinic

Potrero Hill Health Clinic

Southeast Health Clinic

Maxine Hall

The testing sites are expected to resume services on Tuesday, Aug. 18, but the city will monitor the weather conditions.

