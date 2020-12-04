Outdoor dining ban possible to curb coronavirus in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Now that California has detailed its plans for a regional stay-at-home order, San Francisco business owners are just waiting to hear if the mayor will impose more closings.

The Bay Area is safe from a stay-at-home order for now, but if its ICU hospital capacity drops to 15%, it will be a different story.

It’s possible local leadership will initiate further restrictions to contain coronavirus hospitalizations before the Bay Area finds itself under three weeks of lockdown and more death from the virus.

Restaurant owners said they have been told the city plans to shutdown outdoor dining soon. This weekend could be the last time people enjoy a hot meal in their favorite restaurant’s outdoor dining set up.

Some restaurants spent thousands of dollars to make outdoor dining just as nice of an experience as eating inside — as well as weather-proof.

KRON4 has not yet heard back from the Office of San Francisco Mayor London Breed for confirmation on if and when outdoor dining could be banned.