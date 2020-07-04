Outdoor dining in Morgan Hill shut down by ABC without notice

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Restaurants in Morgan Hill were told by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Friday that they must stop all outdoor dining immediately.

Originally, restaurants were told they would have ‘a three-week cessation’ for indoor dining beginning July 1.

ABC officers said that outdoor seating wasn’t approved for Santa Clara County in the first place.

“Typically, we would be notified of this type of enforcement in our jurisdiction, but neither our department nor the Sheriff’s Office were notified that anything like this would be happening,” Police Chief Shane Palsgrove said.

Restaurants in the county were not given notice that outdoor dining would be shutdown.

City officials say that if restaurants aren’t allowed to open outdoor dining, they will lose more revenue.

Morgan Hill has taken health measures to keep residents safe and has worked with businesses to be sure they are able to open in a safe manner.

“We take safety seriously in Morgan Hill and have worked diligently to understand, support and follow both the state and county orders. We are still investigating what took place and why this happened without any forewarning or collaboration with the County or the City. This is very unsettling. Morgan Hill and the County of Santa Clara have been working hard to lead the way through the recovery of this pandemic in the safest way possible. The Governor pledged to work collaboratively with us, and we look forward to gaining clarity from the state and county.” Morgan Hill’s City Manager Christina Turner

Latest Stories: