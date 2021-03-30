Outdoor dining in San Jose is here to stay

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – While more and more counties are easing their pandemic restrictions, some COVID adjustments are here to stay.

San Jose’s city council has voted to extend outdoor dining until the end of the year.

Outdoor dining is here to stay in San Jose.

City council is allowing for the “al fresco” dining program to continue through 2021.

Restaurants like Straits have been depending on outdoor dining to keep their businesses running.

COVID-19 has taken a financial toll and with health concerns about indoor dining continuing — The extension is a big help.

The initiative was put together by Mayor Sam Liccardo and Councilmember Dev Davis last year.

They say the program has helped small businesses while giving the city energy and life.

Since April of last year, the city has only received 13 complaints about the program.

Among those was noise and the types of tent structures being put up to allow for outdoor dining.

With Santa Clara County currently in the orange tier restaurants are limited to 50% capacity indoors but because of social distancing rules, outdoor dining has become an easier and safer option.