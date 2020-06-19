Outdoor dining, indoor shopping now allowed in Alameda County as more coronavirus restrictions ease

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Alameda County is easing more coronavirus restrictions on Friday, now allowing for outdoor dining and indoor retail shopping.

Residents in Alameda County can also attend religious services with no more than 100 people at a time.

Groups of up to 6 people can dine with each other at restaurants with outdoor seating.

Fitness classes can also resume with groups of no more than 12.

Under the amended health order, the following can also resume:

Childcare provides can provide provide care to all children, not just children of essential workers, and establishes conditions under which youth extracurricular activities can resume

Allows educational institutions to offer career internship and pathways programs

Curbside pickup of books and other media at libraries

Appliance repairs

Pet grooming services

At last check, there were more than 4,600 confirmed coronavirus cases in Alameda County, with 117 deaths.

On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration issued a statewide mandate requiring the use of face masks in most public settings in order to curb the spread of the virus.

