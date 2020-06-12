Outdoor dining resumes at San Francisco restaurants

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Starting today, restaurants are allowed to resume outdoor dining service in San Francisco.

While many other counties have already allowed their restaurants to offer outdoor dining, San Francisco Mayor London Breed has been cautious given the high number of coronavirus cases and the density of San Francisco.

Only food facilities that provide permitted sit-down meal service may re-open for outdoor dining.

Outdoor dining will be limited to 6 people at one table, and social distancing guidelines will still be enforced.

Customers will be required to wear face masks whenever leaving the table or walking through the restaurant to be seated or to exit.

Restaurants are allowed to put tables outside in public areas such as parking spaces and sidewalks.

It’s available through the city’s Shared Spaces permits are free of charge. You can learn more about the program here.

