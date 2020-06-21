Outdoor dining service is back open to public in Alameda County

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – In the East Bay, outdoor service is back at some of our local restaurants for the first time in months.

Alameda County has moved further into Phase 2.

The new order began on Friday.

Main Street in Downtown Pleasanton was blocked off to cars so people could dine out.

Diners at Baci Bistro and Bar in Pleasanton have been waiting for this moment.

Owner Gabby Agheli says it feels like a grand reopening.

“People are really excited to come out. Our servers are excited to serve everyone. There’s such a high demand, unfortunately we’re limited in the space that we have but with all the rules and regulations, we’re trying to keep everyone happy and serve as many people as we can,” Agheli said.

One of the rules: No parties larger than 6.

It’s the first weekend of outdoor dining service in Alameda County, the last county in the Bay Area to loosen restrictions.

People are adapting to the new normal, some bringing hand sanitizer to the table.

Employees could be seen sanitizing tables and menus nonstop while wearing masks at all times.

Tables are kept 6-feet apart for social distancing.

Eian Cathcart is the bar manager at Sabio on Main where staff have been working to create a safe dining experience.

“It’s been a lot of leg work you know we’re all trying to make sure we’re taking the steps to open safely, everything is up to code and we’ve been following a lot of the cdc updates and everything,” Cathcart said.

Restaurants have been offering takeout to make up for lost revenue since the pandemic.

The updated health order offers more options for businesses.

“Some people are still scared to you know dine out with us but now it’s just a good balance,” Agheli said.

“Takeout was good, it was just a way to keep connected with our guests. In-dining is more of our thing we’re kind of an experiential place,” Cathcart said.

There’s also outdoor retail services here. Clothing stores set up shop outside. Parts of Main Street will be closed every Friday afternoon to Sunday evenings for the next eight weeks.

