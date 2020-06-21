Outdoor shopping mall in Livermore back open with new health protocols

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Indoor and outdoor retail businesses, including malls, are now allowed to reopen, this after the public health officer issued an order easing restrictions this week.​

The order notes the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has stabilized over the past two weeks.​

Normally, long shopping lines are a turn off and they might get old quickly but you’d better get accustomed to them if you head to a mall.​

They’re a product of social distancing.​

“Been in line for an hour and a half here at the Gucci store. Yeah, just coming out — getting out the house a little bit,” Terrell Temple said. ​

​On Saturday, the San Francisco Premium Outlets in Livermore reopened.​

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s largest outdoor shopping mall had been closed since March 19th.​

Shoppers saying the outdoor option seems more safe compared to indoor malls.​

​”Little more spaced out — air flowing through,” Temple said. ​​

​The mall is implementing health protocols.

Hand sanitizer stations are set-up throughout the property, as is signage listing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety guidelines.​

The ground and seating areas are marked encouraging shoppers to keep their distance from one another.​

Benches are also partially taped off to make sure only one person can take a seat.​

“I noticed that some of the cashiers, they were cleaning off the area after paying, and they have sanitizer next door, so it made me pretty safe. I would come back in the near future,” Myra Romero said.

​Not all businesses are back open at the mall, including the Nike store. ​

If they reopen, they’ll do so at their own pace.​

When it’s fully up and running, the outlets provide more than 1,400 jobs.​

​”People are finally happy to be out and they just want to spend some money,” Jordan Delizo said.

The mall says face coverings, sanitizing wipes and temperature testing are available to shoppers if needed.

