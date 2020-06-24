Live Now
Outside Lands 2020 canceled, 2021 lineup revealed

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The city’s annual Outside Lands 2020 festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Wednesday.

However, organizers have revealed the lineup for the 2021 festival to be held Aug. 6 to 8.

Headliners include Tame Impala, Lizzo, the Strokes, and Tyler, the Creator.

Additionally, tickets for the 3-day event go on sale Thursday, June 25 at 10 a.m.

Outside Lands is the latest music festival to be canceled amid the pandemic. Coachella, Lollapalooza, Ultra Music, SXSW, and more have also been rescheduled or canceled entirely.

