Outside Lands announces 2021 Night Shows lineup

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Outside Lands announced Tuesday its 2021 Night Shows lineup, which will feature many of its main festival performers across 16 shows and 8 smaller venues throughout San Francisco and Oakland.

The slate of shows will be every night from Oct. 27 to 31. The main three-day festival at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco will be from Oct. 29 to 31.

The festival said the night shows are a way to show gratitude for those who have held onto their tickets since March 2020 — although the artists’ respective shows range from $15 to $70 for admission at the various venues. Some venues have age requirements or vaccine mandates.

Outside Lands has not happened 2019 because of the pandemic, but it recently tweeted that three-day tickets have sold out.

The event was postponed from its usual month of August to October to prioritize the safety of the festival attendees who are required to be fully vaccinate or provide a negative COVID-19 test result.