Here’s when Outside Lands 2021 is happening in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Outside Lands, the Bay Area’s biggest music, arts and food festival, announced it will be returning this year, after being forced to close for the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Usually occurring in August, the festival will be moved to Halloween weekend to ensure there is enough time to work with local authorities and figure out new COVID-19 safety measures for everyone in attendance.

The change in dates has meant some shakeup in the lineup as well. Glass Animals, Kaytranada, Lord Huron and more have been added to replace Beach House, Bonobo and Big Thief among others.

Top headliners include Tame Impala, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, Tyler, The Creator and The Strokes, who recently won a Grammy for their 2020 album ‘The New Abnormal.’

Tickets and full lineup can be found at sfoutsidelands.com.