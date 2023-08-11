SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The SOMA Tent, one of the stages at Outside Lands, closed Friday afternoon for the “safety of our festival audience,” the music festival tweeted. The stage will be closed for the remainder of the night.

SOMA Tent was closed due to a “necessary repair” that was needed to be made on the stage, Outside Lands said in a statement.

MISS DRE, NALA and Disco Lines were the scheduled performers for the SOMA Tent. That stage is one of eight stages at Outside Lands.

Friday is Day 1 of the three-day music festival at Golden Gate Park. Outside Lands is expected to draw roughly 75,000 spectators per day.

We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our guests and our artists. We’ll provide updates when they become available Outside Lands

