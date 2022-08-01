SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Outside Lands is raring to start this Friday, August 5. The three-day music event in Golden Gate Park is expected to attract around 75,000 people per day, according to a tweet from SFPD Richmond Station.

This year’s lineup at the all-ages festival includes headliners Green Day, Post Malone, and SZA. Over 100 acts are scheduled to perform across nine stages. Tickets start at $175 for single-day general admission or $409 for a three-day pass.

Outside Lands is produced by Another Planet Entertainment and is the largest independently-owned music festival in the U.S. It began in 2008 and ran yearly until 2019, when the pandemic placed the event on hold for 2020. In October 2021, the event returned to packed crowds.

SFPD Richmond Station has shared the following information for reaching Festival Unified Command dispatch. The community hotline phone number is 415-965-8001. A monitored email address is available at community@sfoutsidelands.com. Active staffing hours are Thursday, August 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, August 5 through Sunday August 7 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.