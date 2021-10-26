Outside Lands: Here’s what you can get to eat, drink at the festival

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Outside Lands is almost here — Time to listen to great music and enjoy amazing food and drinks.

Outside Lands music festival is bringing some of the best restaurant and drink options from around Northern California.

In addition, there will be a Bubble Tea Party and Cheese Lands.

Here is a look at the food and drink options at Outside Lands this year:

Taste of the Bay Area

More than 85 Bay Area restaurants and food vendors will be at Golden Gate Park so you never have to leave.

Vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options will be available from restaurant partners.

For the full list of restaurants, visit Taste of the Bay Area page.

Wine Lands

Attention wine lovers!

More than 100 different types of wine will be available from California wineries.

Here are just some of the wineries to try from:

Angels & Cowboys

Brendel

Copain

Decoy Seltzer

Emeritus

Heitz Cellar

Knotty Vines

Long Meadow Ranch

Menage a Trois

Rodney Strong

Saison Wine Company

Tropical Moscato

For a full list of wineries, visit the Wine Lands page.

Beer Lands

Beer drinkers will get to taste beers from 30 breweries.

Brewers from Northern California, as well as those that root the industry, will be featured.

“Beer Lands is a celebration of the Bay Area’s always-evolving craft brewing company.”

Here are just some of the breweries to try from:

Farmers

Federation

21st Amendment

Anchor

Headlands

Lost Coast

Pond Farm Brewing

Sonoma Springs

For a full list of breweries, visit the Beer Lands page.

Cocktail Magic

This year, three new bars for craft cocktails will be making their debut at the festival.

They are Buttery Tipple, Frank & Vlad’s, and The Silver Girls.

It will be located in McLaren Pass.

For more details, visit the Cocktail Magic page.