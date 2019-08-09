Increased security at Outside Lands in wake of mass shootings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Today the Outside Lands Music Festival kicks off in San Francisco.

In the wake of the recent mass shootings, there will be increased security at the event.

New to Outside Lands this year is the sale and use of marijuana on festival grounds.

This comes after the city of San Francisco issued Outside Lands a temporary cannabis permit.

The area where pot vendors will be selling their products at Outside Lands is called “The Grass Lands” and only people 21 and over will be allowed into the section.

In addition to buying pot, people will be allowed to use it.

But Mayor London Breed wants to warn festival-goers that this is a trial period for this kind of event.

The Outside Lands event brings approximately $66 million into the city’s economy.

Representatives hope this year will surpass this number significantly.

To help with the crowds expected in the city this weekend, BART will be running longer trains and additional event trains.

BART says they will not be single-tracking anywhere in the system.

The longer trains will begin running this afternoon and last through most of the hours on Saturday and Sunday.

BART is also anticipating increased ridership because of the Raiders game at the Coliseum on Saturday.

