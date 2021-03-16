Outside Lands launches ticket sales

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Music festival lovers, rejoice!
The Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in Golden Gate Park launched ticket sales for August 6th – 8th.
General admission tickets will cost you $395, and VIP tickets range from $835-$855.
The festival’s social media channels haven’t officially made the news public, but they did tweet “exciting announcement coming soon.”
The 2021 lineup includes Tame Impala, Lizzo, The Strokes, and Tyler, the Creator.
Refunds will be available if Outside Lands is rescheduled or canceled, according to the festival website.