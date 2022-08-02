SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival is set for this weekend and is expected to draw some 75,000 spectators a day. Headliners for this year’s festival include Green Day, Post Malone and SZA with more than 100 acts scheduled to perform over three days on nine different stages. Here’s what you need to know.

Where is Outside Lands?

Outside Lands will take place at the Golden Gate Park Polo Field in the western end of the city’s famous park.

Transportation to Outside Lands

Muni will be offering expanded service for Outside Lands this weekend. You can take the N Judah and 5R Fulton Rapid to the festival. On the three nights of the festival, Muni will also provide 5X Fulton Express service from Golden Gate Park to Civic Center BART. Riders are advised to allow extra travel time and to expect heavy traffic in the area.

For those that don’t want to deal with the headache of trying to get a rideshare, taxi service will be available. Temporary taxi stands will be in place for the festival at the following locations:

South side of Fulton at 28th and 29th avenues

South side of Fulton at 24th and 25th avenues

Parking for the festival will be extremely limited. The San Francisco Municipal Transport Agency will respond to blocked driveway and sidewalk access complaints via 311 and the 311 app.

There is also pre-paid local shuttle service available from the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium that will take you to the festival’s south entrance. Shuttle tickets are available from the Outside Lands website.

Outside Lands street closures

All streets in Golden Gate Park west of Park Presidio and Crossover, and Sunset between Irving and Martin Luther King will be closed all weekend.

Outside Lands lineup

This year’s Outside Lands headliners are Green Day, Post Malone and SZA. Other notable acts on the bill include Weezer, Jack Harlow, Phoebe Bridgers, Illenium and Mac DeMarco. For a complete Outside Lands lineup, click here.

Outside Lands tickets

Tickets for the festival are available on the Outside Lands website. Three-day and single day tickets are still available. Visit Tickets | Outside Lands (sfoutsidelands.com) for more info on tickets for the event.

Outside Lands food and other experiences

Dozens of Bay Area restaurants will offer pop-up experiences at Taste of the Bay Area, the festival’s food experience. Food options range “from Duck Confit Burritos and Drunken Thai Noodles to Pork Cubano Sandwiches and Currywurst,” according to the festival website.

There’s also Wine Lands, Beer Lands and Cocktail Magic, which will provide local wine, craft beer and crafted cocktails. The festival will also feature the return of Grass Lands, a “curated cannabis experience” that’s back for its fourth year.