SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Outside Lands kicks off on Friday at Golden Gate Park. The three-day music festival in San Francisco is expected to draw some 75,000 attendees per day.

Crews put the finishing touches on at Golden Gate Park Thursday – the eve of the 15th annual Outside Lands music festival.

“We can’t wait to get the gates open and have everyone come in,” said Outside Lands co-founder Allen Scott.

Scott is expecting a large crowd. More than 225,000 tickets have been sold.

Headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Megan Thee Stallion, the Foo Fighters, and Zedd. And new this year, festival-goers can enjoy the new club “Dolores.”

“It’s an open-air dance space that celebrates the queer and trans community that is so vital to San Francisco’s culture, and we are partnering with three local queer promoters, each programming is a different day. That is going to be a lot of fun and I think you may find me there,” Scott said.

Besides music, Outside Lands is also about the food and beverages with more than 100 local vendors to choose from.

“Ninety-nine percent of the restaurants that we work with are actually from the local Bay Area. Sixty-three percent are local to San Francisco specifically, and 10 percent are hyper-local to the Richmond and the Sunset District, so we definitely want to keep it local and work with all those local amazing restaurants that we have here in the Bay Area,” said Outside Lands food curator Tanya Kollar.

Every year traffic is congested near the music festival. Public transportation or getting dropped off is advised.