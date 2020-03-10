Outside Lands pre-sale tickets go on sale this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Despite growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, Outside Lands is still a go… for now.

Festival organizers announced Tuesday that pre-sale tickets will be available March 12 at 10 a.m.

Tickets cost $349.50 plus fees for 3-day general admission to $785 plus fees for the VIP package.

The festival is scheduled for August 7-9 at Golden Gate Park.

The lineup has yet to be announced.

Last year’s headliners included Childish Gambino, Paul Simon, and Kacey Musgraves.

The news comes as other major festivals and events are being canceled due to coronavirus fears, including SXSW and Ultra Miami.

Coachella, slated for next month, has yet to make an official announcement.

Latest Stories: